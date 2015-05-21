RHP Zach McAllister worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday for his 10th scoreless appearance in 12 2/3 innings spanning 11 games. He’s 0-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 16 appearances.

1B Carlos Santana was held out of Wednesday’s lineup, missing his fourth straight game with back spasms. But Indians manager Terry Francona declared Santana much improved prior to Wednesday’s game and he appears likely to play in Thursday’s series finale with the White Sox. He’s batting .220 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and 30 walks in 35 games.

RHP Danny Salazar (4-1, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season and 37th start and appearance of his career. He’ll be pitching on four days rest after a no-decision in a 10-8 victory over Texas on May 16. He lasted 4 2/3 innings in that outing, allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out four and walking one. Salazar is 2-1 all-time in five career starts against Chicago.

LHP TJ House moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, and he threw five scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four, running his shutout string in rehab appearances to eight innings over two outs. He landed on the 15-day disabled list May 1 due to left shoulder inflammation.

RHP Shaun Marcum was activated from Triple-A Columbus and made Wednesday’s start against the White Sox -- his first big-league start since July 6, 2013 with the New York Mets. He worked 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. “Early on I was struggling,” he said. “A little too anxious, a little too excited in those first couple innings. But change-up was my go-to pitch tonight. As the game went on, I felt like I got stronger and located my fastball a lot better.” Marcum, 33, spent most of the season in Columbus where he went 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA in five starts. In two May starts, he had a 0.60 ERA. This is his second appearance with the Indians. Marcum pitched 5.0 innings of relieve on April 12 against Detroit.

OF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He was called up on May 8 when utility man Mike Aviles was placed on the Family Emergency Medical List. Walters appeared in seven games with one hit in 17 at-bats for a .059 average. “He needs to play,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “With him having the abbreviated spring training and then starting late I think, by his own admission, needs some repetition which would be good for him.”