RHP Danny Salazar’s strikeout streak continued in Thursday’s win when he struck out eight in the Indians’ 5-2 win over the White Sox. Salazar, who pitched six scoreless innings, has struck out eight or more hitters in five of his seven starts this season. Salazar has 60 strikeouts this season compared to only nine walks on the year and improved to 5-1 with Thursday’s win. “Even with an elevated pitch count, he had such a good fastball that when he needed it, he went to it,” manager Terry Francona said of Salazar, who threw 107 pitches, 75 of which went for strikes. “He attacked when he needed to.”

C Yan Gomes went 2-for-4 with a strikeout as a DH on Thursday in a Triple-A rehab start. Gomes, who has been on the disabled list since April 11, is scheduled to play nine innings on Friday with the Columbus Clippers and could start for the Indians at home Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

LHP TJ House was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. He had been sidelined since May 1 with left shoulder inflammation.

DH Nick Swisher hadn’t hit a home run since last season -- a drought that he had been longing to move past. Swisher’s first-inning home run off of White Sox starter John Danks not only helped spark Cleveland’s four-run first inning, but came on a special day -- his daughter’s birthday. “It couldn’t have been more special,” Swisher said of the solo shot that came just ahead of teammate Mike Aviles solo home run. “It’s one of those things that I was starting to wonder, ‘Man -- is this going to happen?’ Maybe it was just one of those magical days.”

3B Mike Aviles hasn’t been back in the line-up very long after returning from the family medical emergency list. In Thursday’s 5-2 win over the White Sox, Aviles made his presence known. Aviles, who returned to the line-up after being deactivated on May 8, collected four hits, including a solo home run while putting together three straight singles in his final three at-bats. “I think this has been really good for him to be back and around a lot of people who care about him,” manager Terry Francona said. “I‘m sure he will be thrilled to go home tonight, but it’s been nice having him back.”