Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
May 23, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber will start Saturday vs. the Reds. Over his last two starts, Kluber, who will start Saturday, is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA. In 17 innings, he allowed one earned run on six hits with 30 strikeouts and one walk.

B Jason Kipnis was 3-for-4 Friday. He has hit safely in 18 of 20 games in May and is hitting .463 this month, with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

C Yan Gomes is expected to be activated off the disabled list and in the starting lineup Sunday. Gomes has been on the DL since April 12 with a sprained right knee.

OF Brandon Moss had a double, a home run and three RBIs in Friday’s win. Although he’s only hitting .233, Moss leads the Indians in home runs (7) and RBIs (27). “He’s been everything we hoped he’d be,” said manager Terry Francona. “We knew we’d get some swing and miss with him. But he takes so many good swings, at some point you know you’re going to see some loud contact, and tonight he hammered two balls.”

