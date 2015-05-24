RHP Corey Kluber pitched eight innings, allowing one run on nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in his win Saturday over the Reds. “They were aggressive with him early in the game because I don’t think hitters love hitting against him with two strikes,” said Manager Terry Francona. In his last three starts Kluber is 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA, 37 strikeouts and one walk in 25 innings.

2B Jason Kipnis had two of the Indians’ four hits to raise his batting average in the month of May to .465, with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 23 runs scored. “I‘m seeing the ball better and I’ve got my swing where it needs to be,” said Kipnis.

C Yan Gomes will be activated off the disabled list Sunday and will be in the starting lineup against Cincinnati. It will be Gomes’ first appearance in a major league game since April 11, the day he suffered a sprained right knee. He has been on the DL since April 12.

OF Michael Brantley was given a day off Saturday. Brantley has been bothered by a stiff lower back at times this season but Manager Terry Francona said this was a scheduled day off. The Indians are in the midst of playing games on 20 consecutive days.