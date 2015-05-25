RHP Trevor Bauer pitched 7 2/3 innings with no walks on Sunday. It’s the first time in Bauer’s career he has pitched seven or more innings without a walk. “I loved the fact that he didn’t walk anyone,” said Manager Terry Francona. “That, and the way he’s learned to hold runners really gives him a chance to be successful because he’s so hard to hit.”

C Yan Gomes was activated off the disabled list. Gomes had been on the DL since April 12 with a sprained right knee. The original prognosis was that he would miss six to eight weeks. He was activated six weeks to the day he was placed on the DL. “He did everything in his power to get back as fast as he could. How can you not love that?” said Manager Terry Francona.

RHP Shaun Marcum will start Monday vs. Texas. It will be Marcum’s second start since being inserted into the No.5 spot in the rotation. In his first start, a 4-3 win over the White Sox on May 20, Marcum pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

C Brett Hayes was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for C Yan Gomes, who was activated off the disabled list. In 14 games Hayes hit .156 (5-for-32) with three home runs and six RBIs.