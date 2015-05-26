1B Carlos Santana’s home run in the first inning Monday was his 103rd career homer with the Indians. That ties him with Victor Martinez for second place on the club’s all-time list for home runs by a switch-hitter. No. 1 on that list is Carlos Baerga with 104.

OF David Murphy, who played seven years in Texas, was 1-for-3 on Monday. He has a career batting average of .485 (16-33) with six doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in nine career games vs. the Rangers.

OF Brandon Moss’ single in the fourth inning was his 500th career hit.

RHP Shaun Marcum gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning to DH Prince Fielder and 3B Adrian Beltre as the Indians fell behind 3-0 before they batted in the first inning. “This one falls on me, I put us in a big hole early,” said Marcum. “I was up with my pitches the whole game.”

OF Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the sixth inning as he extended his hitting streak against the Rangers to eight games. In his last 18 games against Texas, Brantley is hitting .406.