2B Jason Kipnis leads all AL second basemen in hits, doubles, triples, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, but he was not among the top five vote getters at second base in the first update of fan voting for the All-Star Game. “Generally speaking, the leaders in those voting totals are the players from the major markets, and that’s not us. But I’d be surprised if Kip doesn’t make it again,” said manager Terry Francona.

RHP Danny Salazar has a cut near the nail on the middle finger of his right hand, which almost forced him out of Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning. Salazar stayed in the game, but gave up a three-run home run to 1B Prince Fielder in the fifth inning that erased a 3-0 Indians lead. “Danny hung a breaking ball and he (Fielder) hit it across the street. He’s so hot now; that’s not the guy you want to hang a pitch to,” said manager Terry Francona.

C Yan Gomes’ sacrifice fly in the fourth inning was his first RBI since being activated off the disabled list on May 24. Gomes, who missed six weeks with a sprained knee, singled in the eighth inning, his first hit since his return. In two games since being activated, Gomes is 1-for-6.

C Brett Hayes, who was designated for assignment on May 24, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Columbus. He has 24 hours to accept the outright, or decline it and become a free agent.