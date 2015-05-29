RHP Corey Kluber added 13 more strikeouts to his impressive total Thursday night, giving him 50 over his past four starts. In the process Kluber earned the win to give him a 3-0 record this month and a mark of 3-5 on the season. But he also gave up two home runs Thursday, marking the first time this season that has happened to Kluber in a game.

2B Jason Kipnis continued his torrid pace with two more hits Thursday night in Seattle. This month, Kipnis is hitting .449 (48-for-107) with 27 RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to eight games while driving in a pair of runs in the 5-3 victory.

OF Jerry Sands was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, returning to the team after hitting .257 over 21 games earlier this season. Sands was outrighted to the minors earlier this month but was able to be re-signed to the 40-man roster because C Brett Hayes was designated for assignment over the weekend.

RHP Trevor Bauer has a streak of three consecutive starts in which he has allowed just one run. In all three outings, he has pitched into the eighth inning. Bauer is scheduled to be on the mound Friday night when the Indians play in Seattle.

INF Carlos Santana went on the paternity list Thursday. Santana is expected back before the end of the current road trip, but his actual return date is still undecided.

RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Thursday to take the roster spot that opened up when RHP Scott Atchison went on the DL. Adams has made two previous stints in the Cleveland bullpen this season, allowing one earned run in four innings.

RHP Scott Atchison was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a sprained left ankle. Atchison has been pitching through a sore ankle for the good part of a month, having turned it in a practice drill. He was 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 19 appearances out of the bullpen.