2B Jason Kipnis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single to lead off Friday’s game. Kipnis collected his 49th hit of May, the most ever by an Indians player, and went 1 for 3 in the loss.

RHP Trevor Bauer was good enough to get the win at Seattle on Friday night but had to settle for a hard-luck loss, only his second defeat of the season. He gave up just six hits and two earned runs over seven innings, losing 2-1 to Taijuan Walker and the Mariners.

OF Ryan Raburn had the biggest hit of Friday night’s game with an RBI triple in the top of the ninth. With a runner on second base, Raburn tripled off Seattle closer Fernando Rodney but got stranded at third base when LF Michael Brantley popped out to left field.

RHP Shaun Marcum is coming off his worst start of the season (seven earned runs over 2 2/3 innings) as he heads into a scheduled outing at Seattle on Saturday night. Marcum has made three starts since getting called up and might need a solid outing just to stay in the rotation.

RHP Ryan Webb walked two of the three batters he faced Friday night, lasting only a third of an inning in the Indians’ 2-1 loss to Seattle.