2B Jason Kipnis went hitless for the first time in 10 games Saturday when he was 0-for-4 in a win over Seattle. Kipnis has a franchise-record 49 hits already this month with one game to play.

RF Jerry Sands hit his first home run as an Indian during the second inning on Saturday night. Sands hit a 1-2 pitch from Seattle starter Roenis Elias over the right-field fence for a two-run shot that gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead in the second inning. It was the first major league homer for Sands since June 16, 2014, with the Tampa Bay Rays. Sands was in town to fill in while 1B Carlos Santana was on paternity leave. Santana is due back Sunday.

1B Carlos Santana is expected to be back with the team for Sunday’s series finale in Seattle. Santana is currently on the paternity list, having welcomed the birth of a daughter on Thursday.

RHP Danny Salazar has won his past two decisions heading into Sunday’s scheduled start in Seattle. Salazar has allowed just one run and six total hits in 13 innings in two victories.

RHP Cody Allen pitched more than an inning for the first time this season, going 1 1/3 to post his 11th save on Saturday in Seattle. He struck out the only batter he faced in the eighth, stranding a baserunner to protect a 4-3 lead, then gave up a leadoff single in the ninth but got Mariners 2B Robinson Cano to ground into a game-ending double play two batters later.

RF David Murphy had his fifth pinch hit of the season with an RBI single in the sixth inning Saturday night. All but two of Murphy’s 101 at-bats to that point came against right-handed pitchers, against whom he had a .320 batting average. He got his third plate appearance against a left-hander in the ninth inning when he walked and was caught stealing.