RHP Corey Kluber will attempt to win his fourth consecutive decision Wednesday after losing his first five decisions. Kluber’s last loss on May 7 was against the Royals, when he gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals are hitting .333 (17-for-51) off Kluber in two starts this season, both Kansas City wins.

2B Jason Kipnis, who topped the majors with a .429 batting average and a .511 on-base percentage in May, went 0-for-4 in his first June game, but he scored the winning run in the eighth inning. Kipnis was robbed of an extra-base hit in the first when Royals Gold Glove LF Alex Gordon made a spectacular catch of his scorcher to the gap.

RF Brandon Moss hit his 100th career home run in the fourth. He has homered twice in four games this season at Kauffman Stadium. He also hit two home runs for the Athletics in the wild-card game at Kansas City last year.

RHP Carlos Carrasco extended his streak of pitching six or more innings, striking out six or more and walking three or fewer to seven games. Only RHP Corey Kluber (nine) and LHP CC Sabathia (eight) have longer streaks in franchise history. Carrasco walked two and struck out eight in seven innings to beat the Royals 2-1 Tuesday night. He gave up one run on five hits.