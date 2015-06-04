FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2015

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber had one bad inning and that was enough to snap his three-game winning streak. Kluber, who was 3-0 with a 1.41 ERA in his four previous starts, threw 110 pitches in a complete-game 4-2 loss to the Royals Wednesday night.

2B Jason Kipnis singled in the fifth inning and is 1-for-8 to begin June. Duplicating May could be impossible after Kipnis hit .429 with 15 doubles, a .511 on-base percentage and 30 runs in 29 games to be selected the American League Player of the Month.

RHP Trevor Bauer will make his 11th start Thursday in the series finale. He is 2-1 with a 1.53 ERA in his past four starts, working at least seven innings in each.

CF Michael Bourn went 3-for-3, including a double, and scored a run. He was hitting just .171 on the road before the game.

OF Michael Brantley, who has played in 42 of the past 43 games, was given Wednesday off. “He’s a little beat up,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of resting Brantley. “He wasn’t happy about it.” Brantley is 5-for-22 on this trip.

