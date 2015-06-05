SS Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .184 overall and .130 with runners in scoring position, was benched for the second straight game. Manager Terry Francona is not in a hurry to send the 22-year-old infielder back to the minors. “I’ve been around coaches and manager who just want to get rid of guys, who say, ‘Get me somebody else,'” Francona said. “I don’t ever want to be like that. We take it personally. When a guy is struggling, we want to help him. I don’t want this kid to feel like he’s on an island.”

RF Brandon Moss loves facing the Royals. He homered again Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. Four of his 10 home runs this season have been against Royals pitching in nine games. He is hitting .424 (14-for-33) in regular-season games at Kansas City since the start of the 2014 season.

RHP Shawn Marcum, who starts the series opener Friday against the Orioles, is 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 14 career games against Baltimore. He has won three consecutive outings against the Orioles, allowing one run in 18 innings while striking out 18.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall had a breakthrough season in 2014, hitting .280 with 29 doubles and 13 home runs, but he has yet to find his stroke this year. After going 1-for-4 Thursday, Chisenhall is hitting .217 with his .611 OPS that ranks 14th among AL third baseman with at least 160 at-bats.