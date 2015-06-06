SS Jose Ramirez, mired in a season-long slump, was not in the starting lineup Friday night for the third consecutive game. Ramirez is hitting just .184 and was replaced by INF Mike Aviles. “We’re trying to balance winning games with developing a young player,” said manager Terry Francona of his handling of Ramirez.

OF David Murphy had two of the Indians seven hits, but he was also guilty of a mental error at a crucial point in the game. With the Indians losing 3-2 in the sixth inning Murphy led off with a double, but then was easily thrown out at third when he tried to advance on a routine grounder to shortstop. “That was a pivotal play in the game. That’s not a good feeling. I’ve got to learn not to make that mistake again,” said Murphy.

RHP Shaun Marcum pitched into the seventh inning, but still got tagged with the loss Friday. It’s Marcum’s first loss in five starts in the rotation. In 6 1/3 innings he gave up three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk. One of the hits was a mammoth 423 foot home run hit deep into the left field bleachers by CF Adam Jones that broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. “It was a bad pitch, up in the zone and he did what he’s supposed to do with pitches like that,” said Marcum.

OF Michael Brantley made his second consecutive start at DH on Friday. Brantley has been bothered on and off this season with tightness in his lower back.