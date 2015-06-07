FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 7, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jason Kipnis has a 17-game hitting streak at Progressive Field, the fourth longest by an Indians player since the ballpark opened in 1994. The longest is 19 games by OF Michael Brantley last year.

OF Jerry Sands, who was designated for assignment on May 31, has cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. In 10 games with the Indians, Sands hit .375 (9-for-24) with one home run and six RBIs.

RHP Danny Salazar struck out 10 with one walk in seven innings Saturday to improve his record to 6-1. “They got some guys on against him, but he didn’t panic. He stuck with his strengths and did a really good job. It’s fun to watch young guys get better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

C Yan Gomes has two hits in each of the first two games of the series with Baltimore, but Gomes is still batting just .229 (8-for-35) since coming off the disabled list on May 23. Gomes spent six weeks on the DL with a sprained knee. “I think he’s a little frustrated. He wanted to hit the ground running and impact the team immediately, but it’s not that easy,” manager Terry Francona said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.