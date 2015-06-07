2B Jason Kipnis has a 17-game hitting streak at Progressive Field, the fourth longest by an Indians player since the ballpark opened in 1994. The longest is 19 games by OF Michael Brantley last year.

OF Jerry Sands, who was designated for assignment on May 31, has cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. In 10 games with the Indians, Sands hit .375 (9-for-24) with one home run and six RBIs.

RHP Danny Salazar struck out 10 with one walk in seven innings Saturday to improve his record to 6-1. “They got some guys on against him, but he didn’t panic. He stuck with his strengths and did a really good job. It’s fun to watch young guys get better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

C Yan Gomes has two hits in each of the first two games of the series with Baltimore, but Gomes is still batting just .229 (8-for-35) since coming off the disabled list on May 23. Gomes spent six weeks on the DL with a sprained knee. “I think he’s a little frustrated. He wanted to hit the ground running and impact the team immediately, but it’s not that easy,” manager Terry Francona said.