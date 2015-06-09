3B Giovanny Urshela was called up from Triple-A Columbus. He might take over as the regular third baseman.

LHP Juan Hillman was selected by the Indians with their pick in the second round, the 59th player selected overall. Hillman, 18, pitched for Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla. As a senior he was 10-0 with a 1.44 ERA. He has committed to Central Florida University.

RHP Triston McKenzie was selected by the Indians with their pick in the competitive balance round, the 42nd player selected overall. McKenzie, 17, stands 6-5, but only weighs 160 pounds. As a senior at Royal Palm Beach (Fla.) High School he was 9-5 with a 0.79 ERA. He has committed to Vanderbilt.

LHP Brady Aiken was the Indians’ first-round pick, the 17th player taken overall, in the June Draft. Coming out of Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, Aiken was the first overall pick in last year’s draft, but failed to sign with the Houston Astros. He enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but injured his elbow in his first appearance and underwent Tommy John surgery on March 26. “He’s a big left-handed starter whose fastball can get up to 95 mph, with good life. He has a plus curve, and a feel for a slider. There are a lot of elements to like about him,” said Indians scouting director Brad Grant. Assuming they sign him the Indians will have to wait until next year to see Aiken pitch as he’s just in the initial stages of his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

UT Zach Walters was called up from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday. Walters batted .259/.309/.411 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 30 Triple-A games. He played seven games for Cleveland earlier this year, going 1-for-17. He has previous major league experience with the Washington Nationals in 2013 and 2014 before appearing in 30 games with the Indians last year.