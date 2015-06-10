3B Giovanny Urshela was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who was optioned to Columbus. Urshela was the Indians’ Minor League Player of the Year last year, when he hit a combined .280 with 36 doubles, 18 home runs and 84 RBIs at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron.

RHP Corey Kluber on Tuesday pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, lowered his ERA eight points to .3.53, but still lost, 3-2 to Seattle. Despite that 3.53 ERA Kluber has a record of 3-7, mostly because of a lack of run support. Kluber has gotten just 25 runs of support in his 13 starts. The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in all but one of his 13 starts. “You can’t let that frustrate you, because that makes pitching harder,” said Kluber. “Whether we score 10 runs or no runs, my job is to get outs.”

SS Jose Ramirez has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Ramirez has struggled at the plate and defensively for most of the season. In 150 at bats he was hitting .180 with one home run and eight RBI. “Jose needs to go to Triple-A and regain his confidence. This doesn’t mean he can’t play, but this happens sometimes,” said Manager Terry Francona.

INF/OF Mike Aviles will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop following the demotion of SS Jose Ramirez to Triple-A Columbus. Manager Terry Francona said INF/OF Zach Walters will get an occasional start at shortstop.

3B Lonnie Chisenhall has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Chisenhall has been mired in a season-long slump. In 177 at bats Chisenhall was hitting .209 with 4 home runs and 19 RBI. “Lonnie‘s, been struggling since opening day, and you could see it was hanging on him. Sometimes it’s just good to go to Triple-A and wipe the slate clean,” said Manager Terry Francona.

INF Zach Walters has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 112 at-bats at Columbus, Walters hit .259 with two home runs and 15 RBIs, while starting ten games in left field, five games at third base, four at second base, four at first base and three at shortstop. Manager Terry Francona said Walters will be used at a number of positions with the Indians.