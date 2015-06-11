2B Jason Kipnis doubled in his last at-bat of the game, in the ninth inning Wednesday to extend his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 20 games. That’s the longest hitting streak by an Indians player at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994. Kipnis had been tied with Michael Brantley with a 19-game home hitting streak. Brantley’s streak came last year.

RHP Trevor Bauer walked the bases loaded then gave up a grand slam to 3B Kyle Seager in the third inning in the Indians’ 9-3 loss to Seattle. Bauer bemoaned the three walks in front of Seager’s home run more than the home run itself. “Every start it seems like I have one inning where I lose command of the zone, and tonight it cost me,” said Bauer.

C Yan Gomes, who got off to a very slow start offensively after being activated off the disabled list on May 24, is heating up quickly. Gomes has hits in each of his last six games and is hitting .417 (10-for-24) in that span.

RHP Scott Atchison was effective Wednesday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Akron, throwing a scoreless inning. He gave up one hit and not walks while striking out three. Atchison has been out since May 28 due to a sprained left ankle.

RHP Shaun Marcum will start Thursday vs. Seattle. Marcum is 2-1, and one of those wins was a 4-3 decision over the Mariners on May 30 in Seattle. In that game Marcum held Seattle to two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. In nine career appearances vs. Seattle, seven of them starts, Marcum is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA.