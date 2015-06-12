3B Giovanny Urshela picked up his first major league hit and first major league home run Thursday. Urshela’s first hit was a single off LHP J.A. Happ in the third inning and his first home run came off LHP Vidal Nuno in the fifth inning. “We were all happy for Gio,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “That’s a once in a lifetime feeling, getting your first major league hit and first major league home run in the same game.”

2B Jason Kipnis was given a day off Thursday. It was Kipnis’ first day off this season. He had played in all of the Indians’ first 58 games.

RHP Austin Adams has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In seven appearances with the Indians Adams had a 2.38 ERA.

RHP Shaun Marcum pitched seven scoreless innings on two hits to get the 6-0 win over Seattle. “He changed speeds, stayed out of the middle of the plate and didn’t walk anyone,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. It was the best of five starts Marcum has made since being brought up from Triple-A Columbus to pitch in the No.5 spot in the Indians’ rotation.

RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 18 relief appearances at Columbus Lee was 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA. In 23 innings he gave up 18 hits with 29 strikeouts and six walks.