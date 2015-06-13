RHP Danny Salazar turned in a strong start Friday night but it wasn’t good enough to keep him from losing for the second time in eight decisions. Salazar shut Detroit out on three hits, until two singles plus a blast to deep center by 1B Miguel Cabrera decided the outcome. “I thought he had his best stuff,” manager Terry Francona said of his starter. “They got those two singles (ahead of Cabrera) and then he tried throwing a cutter. It was middle, middle (of the plate). And Miguel does what Miguel does -- he hits those mistakes.” Salazar gave up seven hits but walked just one and struck out six in seven innings. It looked like Detroit was expecting a lot of fastballs, but couldn’t do much with them for the most part.

RHP Scott Atchison will be activated from the disabled list Saturday by Cleveland, which will have to cut a player from its 25-man roster. Atchison was placed on the disabled list May 28 with a left ankle sprain. “He looked good his last time out,” manager Terry Francona said of Atchison’s rehab outing. “He was able to finish his pitches the way I wanted him to and the way he wanted to. To have him back, pitching like he can, that will be really big for our bullpen.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco starts Saturday in hopes of equaling his career high of eight victories in one season. Carrasco has faced Detroit once already this year, taking a loss in a game the Tigers won, 8-6. He has pitched 13 times, starting eight, against the Tigers in his career with a 2-6 record and 7.20 ERA.

C.C. Lee made his first appearance Friday night for the Indians since being brought up. “We’re keeping C.C,” manager Terry Francona said before the game. “He gives us an extra arm in the bullpen.” Lee was brought in to start the eighth and gave up an RBI double to 1B Miguel Cabrera. He got two outs before being relieved.

CF Michael Brantley took a .342 career batting average against Detroit into Friday night’s game. He didn’t hurt it with a single plus a double off LHP David Price. His double opened the seventh but Price got three straight outs to strand him there.