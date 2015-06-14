RHP Corey Kluber will be looking to pitch at least seven innings Sunday for the seventh start in a row. He is making his second start of the season against Detroit; he has not beaten an AL Central opponent this season. Kluber is 2-5 with a 4.80 ERA against Detroit.

1B Carlos Santana reached a milestone when he hit a home run leading off the fourth inning. It was his seventh homer of the season but also his 105th career home run, most by a Cleveland switch hitter. He had been tied with INF Carlos Baerga. It was also his sixth off Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, the most he has hit off any pitcher.

RHP Scott Atchison was activated from the disabled list and returned to Cleveland’s bullpen. Atchison, out with a left ankle sprain, had come with the Indians for the start of their trip in Detroit. Atchison did not get used Saturday.

RHP Carlos Carrasco made a quick adjustment after Detroit was thumping his fastball in the first couple of innings Saturday. “He made some mistakes and they cost him some runs,” manager Terry Francona said. “When he pitched inside, he was effective. He got down early, then held it in check where our runs were meaningful.” DH Rajai Davis and 1B Miguel Cabrera ripped fastballs for a triple plus a single, respectively, to get Detroit off to a 1-0 start in the first. After that he went more to offspeed stuff and pitches away from the plate. He lasted 5 2/3 innings, throwing 99 pitches, and improved his record to 8-5.

RHP C.C. Lee was optioned back to the minors after working just 2/3 inning Friday night against Detroit. “He knows he’s on our radar,” manager Terry Francona said, “as opposed to feeling like he’s just being jerked around.” Francona said Lee understood when he was brought up June 11 that it was just a short-term thing. He gave up two hits and a run to Detroit.