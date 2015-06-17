2B Jason Kipnis went 1-for-4 with two walks and three runs, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with a seventh-inning single. Entering Tuesday, he topped the big leagues with a .398 average since May 1. His 1.103 OPS since May 1 ranked third behind only Bryce Harper (1.338) and Paul Goldschmidt (1.193).

SS Francisco Lindor, in his first major league start Tuesday, went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base as the Indians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0. He came off the bench to hit a single in his major league debut Sunday against Detroit. “I thank the Lord day in and day out because I am here,” Lindor said this week when asked about his whirlwind transition from Triple-A Columbus. “I achieved one of my goals, and I want to continue to achieve goals, and stay here for a very long time and win a World Series.”

RHP Trevor Bauer (6-3) worked seven scoreless innings and had trouble only in the third, when Chicago loaded the bases for C Miguel Montero. Bauer struck out Montero on a fastball on a 3-2 count. “I seem to have one inning every single game where I‘m in trouble like that,” Bauer said. “Last game I didn’t get out of it.” Bauer was originally set for Monday before stormy weather washed out the opener of the two-game series. With the game in a National League park, Bauer had a rare chance to bat Tuesday. He collected his first major league hit in the fifth inning.

1B Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two walks and four RBIs. His three-run shot in the third inning was his second home run in his past three games. Six of his eight home runs have come on the road.

RHP Shaun Marcum (3-1, 4.09 ERA) makes the start as the Indians and Cubs move from Wrigley Field to Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Wednesday. Marcum was originally scheduled to go Tuesday on just four days’ rest, but the storms that hit Chicago forced a postponement Monday and gave Marcum another day off. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two road starts this season.

LF Michael Brantley went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run and two walks. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games. It was his fourth game this season with two walks.