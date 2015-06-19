2B Jason Kipnis had one of the Indians’ four hits Wednesday. That extended Kipnis’ hitting streak to 12 games, the longest by an Indians player this season. Kipnis also has a 21-game hitting streak at Progressive Field. That’s the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit safely in 27 consecutive games at Cleveland Stadium in July and August of 1980.

RHP Danny Salazar will start Thursday vs. the Cubs. Salazar’s record is 6-2. A win would give him a new career high for wins, surpassing his six wins in 2014. It will be Salazar’s first career start vs. the Cubs. In four career interleague starts he has a record of 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA.

OF Ryan Raburn started the ninth inning as the Indians’ pitcher, with the Indians losing 10-0. Raburn was removed from the game after four batters with a sore arm. Raburn was the first Indians position player to pitch in a game since he pitched the ninth inning of a game on Aug. 8, 2013 vs. Detroit in a 10-3 loss.

RHP Shaun Marcum, who had pitched decently in the No.5 spot in the Indians’ rotation, had a disastrous outing Wednesday vs. the Cubs. Marcum only lasted two innings, giving up six runs on six hits, including a double, a triple and two home runs. “I wasn’t throwing anything where I wanted to. It wasn’t a good day all around,” said Marcum.

OF Michael Bourn was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed sum for making contact with an umpire in a game earlier in the week.