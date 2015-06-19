2B Jason Kipnis singled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. His home hitting streak was also extended to 22 games.

C Yan Gomes was removed from the game after the seventh inning with cervical tightness. His status is day-to-day.

RHP Cody Allen, the Indians’ closer, was used in the fifth inning, because manager Terry Francona felt the game was at its tipping point, which necessitated in him using his closer. The score was 3-3 and the Cubs had the bases loaded with two outs. “You can’t use your closer like that all the time, but in that situation I’d rather lose with our best in a situation where the game is leveraged like that,” said Francona. Allen retired C Miguel Montero on a fly out to end the inning.

LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. Crockett started the year with the Indians but was optioned to Columbus on April 11. In 21 relief appearances at Columbus Crockett was 2-1 with a 5.91 ERA.

RHP Shaun Marcum was designated for assignment prior to Thursday’s game. Marcum was the starting pitcher and gave up six runs in two innings in the Indians’ 17-0 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. In seven appearances, six starts, overall, Marcum was 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

OF Michael Bourn was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed sum for making contact with an umpire in a game earlier in the week.

RHP Jeff Manship’s contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus to help out the Indians’ overworked bullpen, following a 17-0 loss on Wednesday. In 23 relief appearances at Columbus Manship was 0-2 with a 1.99 ERA.

INF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. In 27 at bats over 11 games Walters hit .148 with no homers and 3 RBIs.