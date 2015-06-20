FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Cody Anderson will make his major league debut Sunday when he is recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start against Tampa Bay. Anderson replaces RHP Shaun Marcum in the rotation. Marcum was designated for assignment on Thursday. In a combined 12 starts at Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron, Anderson was 4-3 with a 1.87 ERA.

2B Jason Kipnis doubled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Kipnis also has a 23-game home hitting streak, the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit in 27 consecutive games in July and August of 1980.

C Yan Gomes, who was removed from Thursday’s game after the seventh inning with cervical tightness, sat out Friday’s game. His condition is day-to-day.

LHP Brady Aiken, the Indians’ first-round pick in the June draft, has signed. Aiken, 18, is recovering from elbow reconstruction surgery in March, and will not pitch this season. He will continue his rehab at the Indians’ spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz. “We feel he has a chance to anchor our rotation in the coming years,” said general manager Chris Antonetti.

