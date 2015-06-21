FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
June 21, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Cody Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus Sunday. He will make his major league debut when he starts against Tampa Bay. In a combined 13 starts at Columbus and Double-A Akron, Anderson was 4-3 with 1.89 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber’s loss Saturday drops his record to 3-9, despite a fine 3.65 ERA. The nine losses matches Kluber’s total from last year, when he was 18-9 and won the AL Cy Young Award. This year, Kluber has suffered from a lack of run support. The Indians have scored two or fewer runs in 11 of his 15 starts. “When you’re not scoring runs, it’s hard to win, but my job is to not let the other team score so many runs,” said Kluber.

2B Jason Kipnis was 2-for-3 Saturday as he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Kipnis has also hit in 24 consecutive home games, the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit in 27 consecutive home games in July and August of 1980.

C Yan Gomes was back in the lineup Saturday after missing Friday’s game with cervical tightness. Gomes was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

RHP Shaun Marcum, who was designated for assignment on Thursday, has cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus.

