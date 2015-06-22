RHP Cody Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and made his major league debut Sunday vs. Tampa Bay. Anderson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings on six hits, with four strikeouts, one walk, and plenty of nerves. “I couldn’t feel my body and couldn’t feel the ball,” he said. “But after a few innings I settled down.”

2B Jason Kipnis began play Sunday leading the American League in hitting with a .345 average. No Indian has led the league in hitting since Bobby Avila hit .341 in 1954. Kipnis also has a career-high 16-game hitting streak, which he kept alive Sunday with a single in his last at bat, in the ninth inning.

C Yan Gomes did not play Sunday. He has been bothered by a stiff neck, and is day-to-day.

LHP Kyle Crockett was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster for RHP Cody Anderson, who was recalled from Columbus. Crockett was recalled from Columbus on June 18, and made two appearances, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings. “We told Kyle when we called him up that it might only be for a couple of days,” said Manager Terry Francona. “I was glad he was able to get into a couple of games. I think it helped him.”

C Roberto Perez, who is far from the fastest player on the Indians’ roster, scored the winning run from third base on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning. “It seemed like the closer Roberto got to the plate the shorter his legs got,” said Manager Terry Francona. “It was definitely hold your breath time.”