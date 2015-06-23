FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 24, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jason Kipnis was 2-for-5 Monday as he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games, the longest active streak in the majors. It’s the longest hitting streak by an Indians player since OF Michael Brantley’s 22-game hitting streak in May and June of 2012. “He’s one of the better players in the game now. He’s a force,” said manager Terry Francona of Kipnis.

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched just three innings, his shortest outing of the season, giving up seven runs on nine hits and throwing 88 pitches in his loss to the Tigers Monday. “When he worked ahead, he was Ok,” said manager Terry Francona. “But they were 6-for-7 with four walks when he started 1-0. That’s a lot of pitches and traffic.”

C Yan Gomes was not in the starting lineup Monday for the third time in the last four games, due to a stiff neck. Manager Terry Francona said he hopes Gomes will be able to play in one of the two remaining games of the series with the Tigers.

OF David Murphy hit his third pinch-hit home run of the season in the eighth inning Monday. That’s the most pinch-hit home runs in the majors this season, and it ties the Indians’ franchise record for most pinch-hit home runs for a season. It’s been done five other times, most recently by Jason Giambi in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.