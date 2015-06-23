2B Jason Kipnis was 2-for-5 Monday as he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games, the longest active streak in the majors. It’s the longest hitting streak by an Indians player since OF Michael Brantley’s 22-game hitting streak in May and June of 2012. “He’s one of the better players in the game now. He’s a force,” said manager Terry Francona of Kipnis.

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched just three innings, his shortest outing of the season, giving up seven runs on nine hits and throwing 88 pitches in his loss to the Tigers Monday. “When he worked ahead, he was Ok,” said manager Terry Francona. “But they were 6-for-7 with four walks when he started 1-0. That’s a lot of pitches and traffic.”

C Yan Gomes was not in the starting lineup Monday for the third time in the last four games, due to a stiff neck. Manager Terry Francona said he hopes Gomes will be able to play in one of the two remaining games of the series with the Tigers.

OF David Murphy hit his third pinch-hit home run of the season in the eighth inning Monday. That’s the most pinch-hit home runs in the majors this season, and it ties the Indians’ franchise record for most pinch-hit home runs for a season. It’s been done five other times, most recently by Jason Giambi in 2013.