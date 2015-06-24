2B Jason Kipnis had four hits while extending his hitting streak to 18 games. Besides the career-high 18-game hitting streak, Kipnis also has a 27-game home hitting streak, the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit in 27 consecutive home games in 1980.

C Yan Gomes continues to be sidelined with a stiff neck. Gomes has missed four of the last five games.

RHP Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take the place of RHP Scott Atchison, who was designated for assignment. This will be Adams’ fifth stint with the Indians this season. In seven relief appearances with the Indians he has a 2.38 ERA. “We’ve seen him pitch in some big situations and he doesn’t back off. He’s poised and competitive. He’s been impressive,” said Manager Terry Francona.

RHP Scott Atchison was designated for assignment before the game. After going 6-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 70 appearances last year, the 39-year-old Atchison had struggled this season. In 23 appearances he was 1-1 with a 6.86 ERA. “The biggest culprit was he couldn’t get his off speed stuff down,” said Francona. “And when he left them up, they got hit. He just doesn’t have much room for error. He had a tough time finishing off hitters.”

OF Brandon Moss snapped an 0-for-26 hitless slide with a ninth inning single. During his 0-for-26 slide Moss’ batting average has fallen from .255 to .230.