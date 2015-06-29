RHP Cody Anderson was moved back two days in the rotation. Anderson made his major league debut June 21, throwing 7 2/3 shutout innings against the Rays. Anderson was scheduled to go Saturday against the Orioles, but the game was postponed.

RHP Cody Anderson, who was supposed to start Saturday’s game that was postponed, was moved to Monday against Tampa Bay. It will be his second major league start -- both against the Rays. “We moved Cody back to (Monday), and we don’t have to call a starter up,” manager Terry Francona said. “It just seemed to make sense.” In his major league debut against the Rays on June 21, Anderson threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He is looking to lock up the fifth spot in the rotation.

RHP Toru Murata was called up prior to the second game of the doubleheader against the Orioles, and he started in his major league debut. He was 5-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Columbus but gave up five runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings Sunday. Still, manager Terry Francona liked how the rookie handled himself on the mound. “I thought he had very good poise,” Francona said. “I love the way he was out there -- enjoying, competing.” Murata was optioned back to Columbus after the game.

2B Jason Kipnis saw his 20-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader. That’s the longest in the major leagues this season. Nationals C Wilson Ramos also reached 19 games in his hitting streak earlier in 2015. Kipnis also struggled in Game 2, where he went 0-for-3, and manager Terry Francona pulled him out early in an 8-0 loss.

RHP Trevor Bauer threw seven pretty good innings but took the loss in Game 1 but again experienced some command trouble as he threw two wild pitches and hit one batter. He led the American League in walks entering the game but gave up just one free pass in this contest.

RHP Scott Atchison was released by the Indians on Sunday. The team designated him for assignment Tuesday. After going 6-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 70 appearances last year, the 39-year-old veteran struggled this season. In 23 appearances, he was 1-1 with a 6.86 ERA.

LF David Murphy was one of the few Indians that gave their offense a boost in Game 2. He went 4-for-4, getting half of the team’s hits in an 8-0 loss. Murphy always seems to fare well against the Orioles, now boasting a career .339 average in 55 games.