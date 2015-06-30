RHP Cody Anderson dominating in just his second MLB start, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning. He finished with two hits allowed in eight innings, striking out just two but keeping the Rays hitters from making good contact all night.

2B Jason Kipnis provided a big spark for the Indians early, going 3-for-4 and factoring in both runs as Cleveland built a 2-0 lead behind starter Cody Anderson. Kipnis also was sharp in the field, turning a doubly play in the ninth.

C Yan Gomes hasn’t been much of an offensive threat this season, but he went 3-for-5 with a home run (his third of the year) to raise his average to .211. His home run gave a much-needed cushion after the Rays cut the lead to 2-1.

LF Michael Brantley went 3-for-4 to raise his season average to .301, reaching base a fourth time on a walk as well. The top three hitters in the Cleveland lineup reached base a combined nine times in Monday’s win.