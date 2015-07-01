3B Giovanny Urshela came through with a three-run home run in the seventh, the second of his young career. He’s hitting .271 on the season and showing strong fielding as well, setting up a promising left side of the infield with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

2B Jason Kipnis went just 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, but his solo home run was the Indians’ only real threat in the first five innings. He’s still hitting .346 on the season and has been trouble for the Rays this week.

RHP Danny Salazar was spectacular Tuesday, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning and finishing with two hits in 7 2/3 innings. He had only two strikeouts, but had enough command of his fastball that the Rays were simply putting the ball in play, and his defense took care of the rest.

DH David Murphy had his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that gives him 21 RBIs on the season. He’s hitting .329, among the team’s best batting averages and thriving in the cleanup spot.