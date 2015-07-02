FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 2, 2015

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Jason Kipnis has hit well throughout this series, including a 2-for-5 night Wednesday with an RBI. He just missed recording the final out of a no-hitter, leaping and missing on Joey Butler’s single with two outs in the ninth.

RF Brandon Moss drove in five runs Wednesday with a two-run double and a three-run home run, giving him a team-best 42 RBIs on the season. He now has 17 doubles and a team-best 13 home runs this year.

RHP Carlos Carrasco came one out away from a no-hitter after taking a perfect game into the seventh inning.

SS Mike Aviles, splitting time at short with Francisco Lindor, went 1-for-5 on Wednesday, dropping his season average to .255.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
