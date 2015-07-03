3B Giovanny Urshela extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single, giving him the longest hitting streak by an Indians rookie in five years, since Michael Brantley in 2010. He’s reached base in 19 straight games.

RHP Corey Kluber struck out 14 batters -- his second-highest total of the season -- and took a no-decision Thursday but was otherwise impressive. His 3-9 record might keep him from the All-Star game, but his other stats are impressive -- Thursday was only his second start with even four runs of support.

2B Jason Kipnis has five multi-hit games in seven games against the Rays this season, including a 2-for-5 game Thursday with two runs scored and an RBI. He’s batting .347 and a consistent spark atop the Indians’ batting order.

1B Carlos Santana went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, leaving three runners in scoring position with two outs. His missed opportunities in the middle of the Cleveland lineup could be more costly without dominating pitching behind him.