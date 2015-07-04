RHP Cody Anderson (1-0, 0.57) will be making his third major league starts and is coming off his first win Monday at Tampa Bay in which he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning. The last pitcher to take a perfect game into the seventh within his first two career starts was Hall of Famer Juan Marichal in 1960 with San Francisco.

RHP Trevor Bauer raised his season road record to 5-2 by holding the Pirates to two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Bauer is 2-3 in home games at Progressive Field.

1B Carlos Santana was not in the lineup for Friday night’s 5-2 win at Pittsburgh with the designated hitter rule not in effect for an interleague game in a National League park. Santana, who struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, is having a disappointing season, hitting .211 with nine home runs in 71 games after going deep 27 times last season.

1B/OF/DH Nick Swisher, who has been on the disabled list since June 13 with left knee inflammation, said he is gradually improving. However, he still is walking with a limp.