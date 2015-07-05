2B Jason Kipnis was the only Indians hitter to reach base twice in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh as he was hit by a pitch to begin the game then walked in the ninth inning. He has been on base in 26 of his last 28 games.

RHP Danny Salazar (7-3, 3.80 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday at Pittsburgh. Salazar took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his last start on Tuesday at Tampa Bay and wound up pitching a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs.

OF Ryan Raburn usually starts against left-handers but was not in the lineup Saturday because he was feeling “under the weather,” according to manager Terry Francona. Raburn is hitting .313 against lefties this season in 96 at-bats.

OF-1B-DH Nick Swisher is hopeful of being able to go on a minor league rehab assignment when the All-Star break ends July 17. He has been on the disabled list with left knee inflammation since June 13.

RHP Josh Tomlin’s recovery from right shoulder in April has reached the point where he could begin a minor league rehab assignment sometime next week. He has spent the entire season on the disabled list.

CF Michael Bourn was rested in a day game following a night game that ended at 12:26 a.m. after going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk in Friday night’s 5-2 win over the Pirates. LF Michael Brantley started in center field and INF/OF Mike Aviles played left field.