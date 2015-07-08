RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Tuesday against Houston, was not selected to the American League All-Star team, much to the disappointment of Indians manager Terry Francona. “If you look past Kluber’s won-loss record (3-9), his other numbers are as good as any pitcher in the game,” Francona said. The defending AL Cy Young Award winner has a 3.64 ERA plus 141 strikeouts and 24 walks in 118 2/3 innings.

2B Jason Kipnis was selected to the American League All-Star team by vote of the players. It is his second All-Star selection in three years. “He hasn’t taken his foot off the gas ever,” manager Terry Francona said, “and the thing I love most about him is the way he runs to first base. Regardless of how or where he hits the ball, he runs to first like his pants are on fire.” Kipnis had two hits Monday, extending his home hitting streak to 29 games.

RF Brandon Moss hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning. It was Moss’ first triple of the season and the 14th triple of his career, his first since May 18, 2014, when he hit one against the Indians as a member of the Oakland A‘s.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who came within one out of pitching a no-hitter in his previous start, Wednesday at Tampa Bay, gave up five runs and 10 hits in four innings during a loss to Houston on Monday. “He just didn’t have his good stuff, but sometimes when you don’t have your good stuff, you have to find a way,” manager Terry Francona said.