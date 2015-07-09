RHP Corey Kluber pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win Tuesday in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over Houston. The win was Kluber’s first since May 28. In six starts between wins he was 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA. The lack of wins was mostly due to a lack of run support. In Kluber’s four losses in that streak the Indians only averaged 1.5 runs per game. They have scored three runs or fewer in 16 of his 18 starts this season.

2B Jason Kipnis was 0-for-3 Tuesday. That snapped his 29-game home hitting streak, which is the second longest in Indians history. Hal Trosky hit in 31-consecutive home games in 1936.

1B Carlos Santana, hitting just .207, was dropped to the No.7 spot in the order for Tuesday’s game. That’s the lowest Santana has hit in the lineup this season. Santana came into the game hitting .118 (2-17) in July, but he responded by going 2-for-3. “He’s having a tough time now, but it will happen for him. Guys eventually get to their level, and he will,” said manager Terry Francona.

RHP Cody Allen did not pitch the ninth inning in a save situation Tuesday night. Manager Terry Francona said Allen has been bothered by tightness in his back the last few days. Francona said the condition is not thought to be serious and that Allen should be available to pitch in Wednesday’s game.

LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace injured LHP Nick Hagadone on the roster. Crockett had no decisions and a 0.00 ERA in five appearances for the Indians earlier this season. In 25 games for Columbus, he was 2-1 with a 6.33 ERA.

RHP Josh Tomlin is expected to make a rehab start Friday at Double-A Akron. Tomlin has been on the DL all year after undergoing shoulder surgery in April.

LHP Nick Hagadone was placed on the disabled list with a strained lower back. He is 0-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 36 appearances for Cleveland this season.