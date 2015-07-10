RHP Trevor Bauer pitched eight strong innings to get the win over Houston. In three career starts vs. the Astros, Bauer is 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA. Bauer struck out nine and did not walk a batter in Wednesday’s game. “I take pride in going deep into games,” he said. “The key for me tonight was I was able to keep my pitch count down in the middle innings, which allowed me to go deep into the game.”

RHP Cody Allen, who was not used in a save situation Tuesday due to a stiff back, was better on Wednesday, and pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 17th save.

LHP Kyle Crockett has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take the place of LHP Nick Hagadone, who was placed on the disabled list. In 25 relief appearances at Columbus, Crockett was 2-1 with a 6.33 ERA. In 27 innings, he gave up 40 hits, with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks.

DH David Murphy, to the surprise of many, wasn’t lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Murphy, a left-handed hitter, is a platoon partner with right-handed hitting Ryan Raburn. With lefty Joe Thatcher on the mound in the eighth inning, and two runners on base in a tie game, manager Terry Francona chose to let Murphy hit. “Sometimes you’ve just got to get out of the way and let your team play,” said Francona, whose confidence in Murphy was rewarded when Murphy hit a two-run double that was the difference in the Indians’ 4-2 win.

RHP Josh Tomlin will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Friday. Tomlin, who has been on the disabled list all season, had right shoulder surgery on March 29.

LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list July 8.