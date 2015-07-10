RHP Cody Anderson pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits to get the win on Thursday night. In his first four major league starts since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 21, Anderson is 2-1 with a 0.89 ERA. “It’s a small sample size, but obviously his confidence is very high,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “It seems like he’s able to make pitches when he has to.”

RHP Cody Allen picked up his 18th save Thursday night. Since April 29, Allen is 15-for-15 in save opportunities, with a 1.16 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 31 innings and he has held opposing hitters to a .157 batting average.

DH Ryan Raburn was 2-for-3 vs. LHP Brett Oberholtzer in Thursday’s win. In 29 games at Progressive Field this year Raburn is hitting .339 with 9 doubles, one home runs and 12 RBI. In his career vs. Oberholtzer Raburn is 4-for-7 with (.571).

RHP Josh Tomlin will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Friday. Tomlin, who has been on the disabled list all season, had right shoulder surgery on March 29.

RHP Josh Tomlin will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Friday. Tomlin, who has been on the disabled list all season, had right shoulder surgery March 29.