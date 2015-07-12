1B Carlos Santana, batting left-handed, hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning on Saturday night against the A‘s. The switch-hitting Santana has hit 10 home runs this season, all left-handed. His last home run batting right-handed came Sept. 6, 2014, off White Sox LHP Jose Quintana.

INF Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the family medical emergency list. Ramirez started the season with the Indians but was optioned to Columbus on June 7. In 109 at-bats spanning 28 games at Columbus, Ramirez was hitting .349.

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched seven innings against Oakland on Saturday night, giving up two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. “You pitch that deep into the game and only give up one or two runs, you’re doing pretty good,” manager Terry Francona said of Carrasco, who goes into the All-Star break with a 10-7 record and a 4.07 ERA.

INF Mike Aviles was placed on the family medical emergency list to be with his family. His four-year-old daughter, Adriana, has been diagnosed with leukemia.

INF Mike Aviles was placed on the family medical emergency list Saturday. Aviles left the team to be with his family and four-year-old daughter Adriana, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.