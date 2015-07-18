SS Francisco Lindor has shown the ability that prompted the Indians to draft him 8th overall in 2011. He also has displayed the tendencies of a 21-year-old rookie. “We’ve seen both sides, where he’s chased balls out of the zone,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ve also seen that short stroke where the ball can get off his bat real quick. We see why everyone is so high on him.” Since being promoted from Triple-A on June 14, Lindor was hitting .223 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs. He went 1-for-4 on Friday night and scored a run.

RHP Trevor Bauer was in damage-control mode during his outing Friday night. He allowed five earned runs and seven hits through four but it could’ve been worse had he not left the bases loaded in the second and two runners aboard in the third. Bauer allowed a season-high two home runs to snap his two-game winning streak. “I wanted to throw a simulated game on Monday, but that didn’t work out,” said Bauer, who last pitched on July 8. “I ended up throwing a bullpen. Not pitching in nine days was a little tough. It was a different feeling from what I’ve had the rest of the season.”

UT Nick Swisher could begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment as early as Sunday. Swisher went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13 with left knee inflammation. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He will take batting practice with Class A Lake County on Friday and Saturday, then begin either a Double-A or Triple-A rehab assignment for whichever club is playing at home.

RHP Josh Tomlin likely will pitch again Monday. “He threw really well,” said manager Terry Francona of Tomlin’s latest rehab start. Tomlin is recovering from shoulder surgery last April. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 10. Tomlin began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 5, then started for Double-A Akron on July 10. He was sent to Class A Mahoning Valley on a rehab assignment on July 15.

RF Brandon Moss slumped into the All-Star break, going 2-for-19 on the last homestand with two RBIs. ”The way you finish (the first half) really leaves a taste in your mouth,“ said manager Terry Francona. ”The last two weeks he really had a tough time. Francona added that Moss is the type of hitter than can, at times, carry the team. He has 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 87 games, but went 0-for-4 on Friday night dropping his batting average to .217.

LHP Nick Hagadone (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Mahoning Valley on July 14.

INF Mike Aviles, who was placed on the family medical emergency list July 11, was activated July 16. Aviles had left the team to be with his family and four-year-old daughter Adriana, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.