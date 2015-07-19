FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 19, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rookie 3B Giovanny Urshela was hit by a pitch for the first time in 113 plate appearances this season. He stayed in the game after getting plunked by right-hander Nate Adcock in the sixth inning.

RHP Corey Kluber’s win over Cincinnati on Saturday was his second on the road this season. He is 2-5 in 10 starts away from Progressive Field.

Rookie SS Francisco Lindor set a career high with three hits on Saturday against the Reds. He had two hits in a game eight times.

RF Brandon Moss snapped a 0-for-21 slump with his 15th homer of the season, a two-run shot into the right field seats in the third inning on Saturday against the Reds.

CF Michael Bourn was hitless in his last 15 at-bats before being credited with an infield single on a grounder to Reds SS Eugenio Suarez’s backhand with one out in the second inning on Saturday night. Suarez fielded the ball cleanly after taking several steps but lost the ball as he taking it out of his glove.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
