3B Giovanny Urshela had two hits Tuesday, including an RBI double. His fifth-inning single snapped an 0-for-10 slump. He now has three multi-hit games this season.

2B Jason Kipnis had two hits Tuesday, including his 28th double of the season, to extend his hitting streak to four games. His 34 multi-hit games this season, which ranks second in the American League.

DH Nick Swisher went a combined 2-for-4 with two walks Monday and Tuesday in rehab games for Class A Lake County. Swisher has been sidelined since mid-June due to left knee inflammation.

DH/OF Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went a combined 2-for-4 with two walks Monday and Tuesday in rehab games for Class A Lake County. “It’s not surprising,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He was all revved up, and he’s been working hard. The big challenge is start going back to back and him bouncing back.”

CF Michael Bourn went 0-for-4 Tuesday and grounded into a double play for the first time this season. The last time Bourn grounded into a double play was Aug. 27, 2014 -- a string of 107 games and 375 at-bats.

LF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to four games with a fourth-inning single. He also drew a walk in the eighth. Brantley has at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games.