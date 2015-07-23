FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Cody Anderson made his fifth career start but first in 12 days Wednesday. It was a short one, as he went just 2 2/3 innings at Milwaukee. He didn’t walk a batter but was charged with four runs on 10 hits -- nine of them singles. Anderson didn’t take a decision; he is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA.

2B Jason Kipnis had two hits and scored twice Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Kipnis is second in the American League with 35 multi-hit games, and his third-inning double off Milwaukee RHP Kyle Lohse gave him 29 for the season.

SS Francisco Lindor had a walk and two hits Wednesday, including a solo home run in the first inning, giving him 11 multi-hit games this season. He has at least one hit in eight of his past 10 games.

LHP Nick Hagadone sought a second opinion on his left elbow Wednesday from Dr. James Andrews, trying to determine if he will require a second Tommy John surgery. Hagadone was placed on the disabled list with back problems in June, then was pulled from a rehab start for Class A Mahoning Valley on July 15 when he felt discomfort after throwing a pitch.

CF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to five games with a four-hit performance that included two doubles, a three-run home run and four RBIs -- giving him nine RBIs in his past four games. Brantley is 9-for-19 since the All-Star break.

