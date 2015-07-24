SS Francisco Lindor had two of the Indians’ four hits Thursday as his second half resurgence continues. Lindor hit .223 in 26 games prior to the All-Star break. In six games since the break he is hitting .370 (10-for-27).

OF Nick Swisher was 0-for-2 with a walk in a rehab start in right field with Double-A Akron on Thursday night. Swisher has been on the disabled list since June 14 with left knee inflammation. He is scheduled to be the DH at Akron on Friday.

OF Michael Bourn has been mired in a season-long slump, but Thursday night he faced one of his favorite pitchers, RHP Jeff Samardzija, and went 2-for-3. Bourn’s career average vs. Samardzija is .500 (8-for-16).

LHP Nick Hagadone underwent season-ending surgery Thursday by Dr. James Andrews to repair a broken bone in his left elbow. The estimated time for recovery is six to nine months. In 36 relief appearances this year, Hagadone was 0-1 with a 4.28 ERA.