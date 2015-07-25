FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
July 26, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber pitched seven solid innings Friday, but fell victim of a lack of run support again, losing 6-0. The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in 18 of Kluber’s 21 starts. They have scored two runs or fewer in nine of his 11 losses, and they have been shut out in four of those losses.

1B Jesus Aguilar has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 361 at-bats at Columbus, Aguilar was hitting .255 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs. “He’s been making progress offensively, and we think he has a chance to help us,” said general manager Chris Antonetti.

LHP Kyle Crockett has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus, to make room for 1B Jesus Aguilar, who was recalled from Columbus. In nine relief appearances with the Indians Crockett had a 3.00 ERA.

OF Nick Swisher will make two more rehab appearances at Double-A Akron on Sunday and Monday and then be re-evaluated. He is on the disabled list with an inflamed left knee.

OF Michael Brantley had two of the Indians’ seven hits Friday. In his last 25 games Brantley is hitting .333 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

