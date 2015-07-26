2B Jason Kipnis was given a day off Saturday. Kipnis had been bothered by a stiff neck the last few days. With LHP Chris Sale starting for Chicago, manager Terry Francona said he thought it was a good time to give the left-handed hitting Kipnis a day off. Francona said Kipnis will likely be back in the lineup on Sunday.

C Yan Gomes, who missed about six weeks early in the season with a knee injury, won a Silver Slugger Award last year, hitting .278 with 21 home runs. This season, Gomes is batting .229 with four home runs. “He’s been inconsistent, but that’s going to happen when you miss a lot of time early in the year like he did,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Carlos Carrasco ran into a buzz saw in the first inning Saturday as the White Sox batted around and scored five runs. “(Pitching coach) Mickey (Callaway) said in the pen warming up he had the best stuff he’s had all year,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Once the game began, however, it was a different story. “Everything I threw, they hit. I don’t know. They hit me really easily,” Carrasco said.

OF Michael Brantley hit his 29th double of the season in the first inning Saturday against the White Sox. That ties Brantley with 2B Jason Kipnis for the team lead. At the start of play Saturday, Kipnis’ 29 doubles were the most in the American League.