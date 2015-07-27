2B Jason Kipnis had some strong words after the Indians’ loss to Chicago on Sunday. In getting swept at home in the four-game series, the Indians were outscored 26-5 in the four games, and never had a lead at any point in the series. “We’re playing like (expletive). It’s embarrassing,” said Kipnis. “There’s no fight. We’re giving up early, and people are worrying more about their own thing. We need to get our heads out of our butts and play better baseball.”

RHP Danny Salazar took a tough luck loss Sunday. Salazar pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on six hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks, but still took the loss as the Indians were beaten 2-1. “Overall, I thought he was pretty good,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

OF Ryan Raburn, who started the game in left field, was removed from the game after the seventh inning. Manager Terry Francona said Raburn “was not feeling good.”

OF Nick Swisher was 0-for-3 in a third rehab appearance at Triple-A Akron on Sunday. Swisher is scheduled to make fourth rehab appearance at Akron on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since June 14 with left knee inflammation.