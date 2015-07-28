RHP Cody Anderson, in his first four starts since his recall from Triple-A Columbus, was 2-1 with a 0.89 ERA. In his last two starts, he is 0-1 with an 11.88 ERA. “In his last couple of starts, he’s been up with his pitches and it’s hurt him,” said manager Terry Francona.

SS Francisco Lindor leads the Indians in hits since the All-Star break with 15. Lindor is hitting a team-leading .349 since then. In the seventh inning Monday, he hit a three-run home run, his fourth of the season.

1B Carlos Santana’s home run in the second inning was his 17th career home run vs. Kansas City. That’s the most that Santana has hit against any opponent. The switch-hitting Santana has hit 11 home runs this season, all of them while batting left-handed.

OF Michael Bourn is one of many players frustrated by the Indians’ dismal season so far. “We know we can play good baseball, it’s just a matter of doing it,” Bourn said. “We still have two months left in the season and we don’t want to let this get out of hand. But we just haven’t played consistent baseball.”