FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 29, 2015 / 2:54 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Cody Anderson, in his first four starts since his recall from Triple-A Columbus, was 2-1 with a 0.89 ERA. In his last two starts, he is 0-1 with an 11.88 ERA. “In his last couple of starts, he’s been up with his pitches and it’s hurt him,” said manager Terry Francona.

SS Francisco Lindor leads the Indians in hits since the All-Star break with 15. Lindor is hitting a team-leading .349 since then. In the seventh inning Monday, he hit a three-run home run, his fourth of the season.

1B Carlos Santana’s home run in the second inning was his 17th career home run vs. Kansas City. That’s the most that Santana has hit against any opponent. The switch-hitting Santana has hit 11 home runs this season, all of them while batting left-handed.

OF Michael Bourn is one of many players frustrated by the Indians’ dismal season so far. “We know we can play good baseball, it’s just a matter of doing it,” Bourn said. “We still have two months left in the season and we don’t want to let this get out of hand. But we just haven’t played consistent baseball.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.